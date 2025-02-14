Michael R. Beggs '68 Selfless Service Award

To nominate a student you feel meets/exceeds the qualifications listed below, create a document which highlights the true character and service exhibited by a current student at Texas A&M University in College Station. No self-nominations will be accepted. Your submission should be under 1000 words, typed, double spaced and be saved as a Word or PDF document.

​

Essays will be evaluated anonymously on their logical development of ideas, persuasiveness, true representation of the subject’s service to the community and utilization of facts and background information. By submitting a nominee, the submitter grants The Rudder Association all rights to the submission and accompanying files, free of royalties with the right to reproduce, distribute, or publish the submission. The winner will be required to provide a TAMU student ID and unofficial transcript on from Howdy to verify enrollment. The winner will be invited to receive their certificate and $1,000 award at The Rudder Association Annual Members Meeting on March 1, 2025, in College Station.