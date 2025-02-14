This year's contest features two opportunities to win...
2025 Rudder Association Annual Essay Contest
The Rudder Association offers current Aggie students the opportunity to compete in its annual essay competition with prize money awards for the top 3 essays chosen. The essay contest extends from Monday, January 01, 2025, to Friday, February 14, 2025 at 5 pm. Late entries will not be accepted.
Essay Contest Prompt -
"Does Texas A&M's current curriculum prepare you for the 21st century economy and effective citizenship? What does it get right and how could it be improved?
Directions:
Essays should be no more than 1000 words, typed, double spaced and saved as a Word document or a PDF. Submissions should include author’s name, class year, major, email, phone number and hometown entered in to the google doc. By submitting an essay, the submitter grants The Rudder Association all rights to the submission and accompanying files, free of royalties with the right to reproduce, distribute, or publish the submission. Essays will be evaluated anonymously on their adherence to the prompt, logical development of ideas, persuasiveness, and utilization of facts and background information.
Winners will be invited to lunch to read their work and receive their monetary prize at The Rudder Association Annual Members Meeting on March 1, 2025, in College Station.
- First Prize $500, Second $300 and Third $200 –
Michael R. Beggs '68 Selfless Service Award
To nominate a student you feel meets/exceeds the qualifications listed below, create a document which highlights the true character and service exhibited by a current student at Texas A&M University in College Station. No self-nominations will be accepted. Your submission should be under 1000 words, typed, double spaced and be saved as a Word or PDF document.
Essays will be evaluated anonymously on their logical development of ideas, persuasiveness, true representation of the subject’s service to the community and utilization of facts and background information. By submitting a nominee, the submitter grants The Rudder Association all rights to the submission and accompanying files, free of royalties with the right to reproduce, distribute, or publish the submission. The winner will be required to provide a TAMU student ID and unofficial transcript on from Howdy to verify enrollment. The winner will be invited to receive their certificate and $1,000 award at The Rudder Association Annual Members Meeting on March 1, 2025, in College Station.
To be eligible for the Michael R Beggs '68 Selfless Service award, an Aggie student must:
-
Have displayed a high degree of the core value of Selfless Service.
-
Have no academic, honor, or conduct violations.
-
Have performed service to improve the quality of life and promote the welfare of others (i.e., humanitarian/charitable causes) during the nominee’s enrollment at Texas A&M University. Service is to be considered based on the nominee’s efforts—not the overall effort of the organization associated with the service.
Submission Information
Name, class & contact information for the author of the submission should be included in the google form as well as the name, class & contact information for the student being nominated. Submissions will be accepted during the period of Monday, January 01, 2025 until Friday, February 14, 2025, at 5 pm.